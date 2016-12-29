A Look Back: 2016 in ‘Review’

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following are some of the highlights from the front pages of the Clare County Review in 2016. It was a year of fires, police news, elections, public officials making news, making and demolishing history, planning, restoring and building new places, celebrating our heritage and honoring those who served the country. It is a look back at another year just ending and another decade now counting down.

January 8

Caboose arrives in Clare

Another addition to the display of Clare’s fascinating railroad history arrived last Tuesday.

A green caboose, purchased through Clare Depot Preservation Inc., was placed next to the historic Clare Railroad Depot on Fourth Street late Tuesday afternoon.

The Caboose, purchased from Coopersville and Marne Railway in Coopersville, cost $11,000 and has been a project Clare Preservation Inc. (CDP) has been working on for six or seven years.

Gas leak closes McEwan, businesses

A gas main that was breached during renovations to the old Clare Ford Dealership on the south side of the City led to the evacuation of nearby businesses and closing the main street for several hours.

The Witbeck house at 1602 North McEwan in Clare, a more than ninety-year-old historic home, was demolished last month. The old log building, badly deteriorated from a fire about nine years ago, met with demolition in mid-December. Only a garage, used for storage, still remains on the property where the log home once stood. Built by Walt Pettit next to the Tobacco River before the development of Shamrock Lake, the property has passed through the hands of several families, most notably the Witbecks, five of whom grew up there. Some of the property that Walt Pettit originally owned became what is now Pettit Park on the west side of McEwan.

January 22

Deputy, Sheriff’s Department, County named in lawsuit

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department came under fire last week when a Farwell man filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court – Eastern District in Bay City against them alleging that his 4th Amendment rights were violated and he was wrongfully arrested last February by a Clare County Deputy, James Dawson.

Five counts of Fourth Amendment Violations are listed in the lawsuit request.

Mistrial on Bigford murder case

Lab results on a bullet and critical evidence that arrived late led to the declaration of a mistrial shortly after the trial started January 15. Mary Bigford of Lake has been charged with the April 18, 2015 murder of Lawrence Howard Jr., the father of Bigford’s three-year-old granddaughter.

January 29

Central Concrete facility burns Saturday

Three Fire Departments fought a blaze at Central Concrete’s mixing facility at 900 Bradley Street in Mt. Pleasant January 23. The building was extensively damaged by the fire, which may have been caused by an explosion.

February 5

Farwell Village clerk relieved of duty

In a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Farwell Village Council voted 5-1 to “temporarily relieve” Village Clerk] Janet Conlay of duties in the Village offices until the Village Attorney gives them an opinion on the list of concerns and allegations she presented to the Council Monday evening asking that they approve sending her list to the attorney.

February 12

Downtown Clare nominated for Historic Register

After nine long years of planning and preparation, Clare’s downtown district got some great news last month when the State’s Historic Preservation Board unanimously approved the City’s application for a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

The City Commission had approved submission of the application nearly two years ago on March 14, 2014 but the process to designate downtown Clare as a Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places began about nine years ago in 2007.

Conlay terminated

A special meeting of the Farwell Village Council that started out with the quiet review of attorney opinions about a list of concerns and charges made by Village Clerk/Treasurer Janet Conlay last week, erupted into a heated controversy between council members when a motion was made by the Village President Gina Hamilton to terminate Conlay’s employment with the Village. Conlay had been put on a “temporary paid leave” at a special meeting February 3rd.

When the vote of 4-3 confirmed Conlay’s employment termination Monday evening, long-time Council member Elton Marshall quit saying, “If Janet goes, I go. After 50 some years, I’m done.” Shortly after, Council member James Conlay also resigned from the board.

February 19

Farwell investigation finds no theft or illegal actions

Once again Farwell Village is once again in the news after a special committee investigated claims and allegations against the Village President and former employees. This time the news is good, since the committee reported Monday that after meetings with those accused, they uncovered “no evidence of theft or wrongdoing.”

Walmart plans for Clare unfolding

The Walmart Supercenter in Clare will feature their new corporate colors, grey with blue and orange accents when it opens in the summer of 2017.

The Clare City Planning Commission approved the amendment to Walmart’s site plan at a meeting on February 10, City Manager Ken Hibl reported Monday evening at the City Commission meeting.

With a near capacity crowd in attendance, the Garfield Township Board killed an ordinance designed to exercise local control on deciding whether to raze dilapidated, abandoned buildings that could be dangerous. Township business owners were reportedly concerned about property rights because the proposal as written was not clear or concise enough.

Youngster saves family from fire

A quick thinking five-year-old saved her mom and sister last Friday when she “saw fire on a wall in the back of their home.” Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart said Ashley Kruscamp and her two daughters were at home late Friday afternoon, when the youngster alerted her mother to the danger.

The two girls, their mother and both of the dogs made it out of the burning home safely and fled to a neighbors. The Clare Fire Department received the call around 6:41 p.m. “When we arrived flames were already through the roof.” Eberhart said.

March 4

Property owners fear drain improvement will take their land

Property owners who fear they may lose their buildings were at a meeting of the intercounty Drainage Board Monday evening.

Pending contract negotiations, the Clare Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to offer a contract to James P. Walter II as their choice to fill the Clare Superintendent’s position beginning this summer.

Urdiales faces attempted murder

George Urdiales Jr. is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide after he allegedly assaulted two women, a mother and daughter in a Greenwood Township home last Thursday.



March 25

At a special meeting Tuesday, Clare County Commissioners took action to create an airport authority and partner with the City of Harrison and Hayes Township to upgrade and improve the county’s airport on North Clare Avenue.

April 1

Naked Mt. Pleasant man accosts M-20 drivers, officers

A naked and disorderly 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was apprehended by Isabella County Deputies last Thursday after he attempted to enter at least two vehicles near West M-20 and Winn Road in Deerfield Township.

Eggs-zactly what I was looking for!

Following three miserable days of freezing rain, snow, broken trees and power outages, Mother Nature put on her Easter Bonnet and brought out the sun in time for Farwell’s Easter Eggstravaganza March 26th.

April 8

Johnston Elevator officials mum on closing

Rumors are flying around Clare, but no one seems to know for sure what the final fate will be for Johnston Elevator, located at 307 North McEwan Street. The word around town is that the 126-year-old business (the oldest in the City) is closing, but that could not be verified with either the Clare Manager or the main offices of the Parent Company, Cutler Dickerson, in Adrian. Calls to both places Friday and Monday.

Weather conditions lead to area accidents Tuesday

April weather this year has mimicked the traditional late February and early March storms in the area. Heavy rains followed by snowstorms have plagued the first week of this unusual spring month. Another snowstorm Wednesday caused several accidents in Isabella County, according to a release from Sheriff Michael Main Wednesday morning.

Harrison city employees shoveled up dirt Thursday at the ground breaking for the 17,000 square foot City Hall/DPW Garage municipal complex to be built at the corner of Sullivan Drive and Spruce Street, behind the City Fire Department in Harrison.

April 22

5-year-old honored for saving family

Last Friday five-year-old Laenna Kruskamp was honored for saving her Mother and sister from a fire that destroyed their home February 19. Laenna alerted her family and helped her Mom and baby sister and the families two dogs escape before the fire engulfed the whole home.

April 29

Harrison Library will move to Surrey House

In a couple of years, Harrison District Library patrons will have a new, more spacious place to go, just a block north in the historical Surrey House. With their purchase of the old hotel and restaurant from owner Brook and Kim Wood, they plan to renovate the building to hours the library on the first floor of the building. The Woods donated $50,000 of the $125 purchase price back to the library to help begin the renovations.

May 6

Daughter, boyfriend charged in Hempel murder

Although his identity has not been confirmed yet, investigators believe the body of Leonard Hempel, 54, of Farwell was found buried in the backyard of his Surrey Township home Sunday. His daughter Angela Hempel, 31, and her boyfriend James Kuhns, 34, have each been charged with his homicide.



Long time Hayes trustee dies in crash

Willard Lee Dancer, a Hayes Township trustee for nearly 20 years, died of injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Cranberry Lake Road. The Hayes Township municipal complex was closed Wednesday for his funeral. Police believe Dancer may have suffered a heart attack while driving.

May 13

Lincoln Twp. Standoff ends in suicide

After an exchange of gunfire at a home on West Jefferson in Lincoln Township, and an hours-long standoff, police officers found Ronald James Couch dead inside the home. Officers had gone to the residence looking for Richard Hunter Thompson on an absconder warrant for parole violation, burglary and drug offenses. Couch was wanted on a warrant for non-support.

Bigford trial on again

After two mistrials, the Bigford murder trial is finally ongoing in Isabella County. Mary Lou Bigford is charged with the April 15, 2015 murder of Lawrence Howard Jr., the father of her granddaughter.

May 20

Jury finds Bigford guilty

A trial that began May 2 in Isabella County ended Tuesday with a guilty verdict on all counts for Mary Lou Bigford, 53, of Lake. She was convicted of the 2015 murder of Lawrence Howard Jr., 36 of Fenton, who was the father of her granddaughter. She shot Howard in the parking lot of Chase Run Apartments in Mt. pleasant when he arrived there around noon that day to pick up his daughter. Bigford reportedly believed that Howard had molested his three-year-old daughter, although an investigation by Child Protective Services showed no evidence of abuse.

Elevator purchased, will not close

Farmers and other customers in the area will be happy to learn that Johnston Elevator in Clare will not be closing. Ownership of the business has been transferred to John Merrilat and Gabe and Johnathan Seibt. The elevator was owned by Cutler Dickerson of Adrian. The elevator has been in business in Clare since it open in 1890 as Chatterton and Sons.

The new Veterans Freedom Park was officially dedicated in a special ceremony Wednesday, May 25th. The park features the Wall of Tears, a granite wall spanning 47 feet with the engraved names of 301 individuals from Clare, Gladwin, Midland and Isabella counties who gave their lives in the service of our country since World War II. The Visitor Center holds a mural painted by a Marine Corp veteran and the grounds feature benches, flowers and walkways as well as flags in honor of all branches of the armed forces.

June 3

We are the Champions! Lady Pioneers win State Track title.

Every high school track team dreams of winning the team state title. The Clare Girls track team not only won the division three MITCA state championship on Saturday, the Lady Pioneers were able to do it at home, narrowly edging out second place Adrian-Madison 952.5 to 945.5.

June 10

Double tragedy hits Snyder family

A tragic crash near Bangor in the southwest corner of the State has claimed another member of the Snyder family of Clare. Just a week after an accident that claimed the life of Donald Snyder 87, and injured Dolores Snyder, also 87, their grandson Casey Snyder, 27 of Clare and another driver, 20-year-old Quinten Reed Greiner of Midland both died early Sunday morning in a fiery crash involving their two vehicles.

3,000 homes lose power in Monday storm

A northern Michigan storm with lightning, rain, hail and high winds knocked out power lines and electrical power for thousands in three counties, Clare Osceola and Gladwin counties Monday. Three thousand lost power in Clare County, and the early afternoon storm spread havoc from Reed City to Gladwin when the straight-line winds caused trees to be broken and pushed over.

June 17

Two firefighters injured in Lake apartment fire

Three fire departments fought a blaze that erupted in a four-apartment complex in Lake for nearly nine hours last Saturday on Circle Court of Lake Station Avenue. No residents were injured, but two firefighters were injured, one with a strained back and other with heat exhaustion. The fire was called in around 3:30 p.m.

In a vote taken after a closed session for police union negotiations June 7, Clare City Commissioners decided to close the Clare City Police Department office. City Manager Ken Hibl said the decision was made due to budgetary reasons.

In a plea deal this week, Angela Hempel, 31, of Farwell, pled guilty to lying to police, concealing a death and as an accessory after the fact in connection with her father Leonard Hempel’s murder in April. She and her boyfriend James Bryan Kuhns were both charged with open murder in May at their arraignments. Leonard Hampel’s body was found buried in his back yard May 1. He had not been seen since April 9.

July 1

Walmart plans still “a go”

Despite rumors that continue to circulate that Walmart will not be coming to Clare, their plans are still ongoing to build a new supercenter at the north end of Clare, City officials said last week.

July 8

Hayes Twp. Open house today

Hayes Township has reason to show off a little. It has a formal ribbon running to mark the opening of its $2.6 million municipal complex today at 11:15 a.m., followed by an open house at the E. Townline Road complex.

July 15

Budd Lake re-opens after E-coli scare

A weekend inconvenience at the Wilson State Park beach on Budd Lake in Harrison ended Tuesday when the Central Michigan District Health Department lifted a contamination advisory and opened the area for swimming. The beach had been closed for four days due to high bacteria levels of E. coli, an unusual occurrence for an area that typically registers near zero detection. Officials said spikes in the contamination occur after a heavy rainfall when animal waste is washed into ditches and waterways.

July 22

Players chase Pokemon all over Clare

The Pokemon GO game, developed by Nintendo and released earlier this month has become a national phenomenon. The virtual reality game even arrived in Clare this week when players searched for characters in downtown Clare.

July 29

BOC eliminates Extension funding

More than 300 young people and over 70 volunteers that help them will no longer be able to participate in the MSU Extension 4-H program in Clare County if their funding is cut. At a budget hearing Tuesday, County Commissioners voted to eliminate the Extension programs.

August 5

Walmart tells Clare plans are delayed

Walmart won’t begin construction in August, Clare City Manager Ken Hibl told the Commission Monday evening. He said an extension for up to one year could be requested, a move Walmart attorneys said they would be doing soon.

The Clare High School Marching Band was hard at work the first week of August getting ready for the coming football season, despite temperatures that soared into the 90s. As a special cool-down treat Band Director Adam Cable asked Fire Chief Jim Chapman to bring some equipment to the filed a couple of times during the week to create a fountain of water for the students.The amount of recent vandalism and graffiti in Hayes Township has been both disappointing and frustrating for Hayes Supervisor Terry Acton. He said a private walking trail at the town hall maintained for people who don’t have anywhere else to walk has been turned into a motocross trail for motorcycles. Another building, the Community Building at Grant Road is covered on the back with graffiti and there has been evidence of crack use in the township parking lot.

Bill Burns dies

Bill Burns, 82, of Clare, died peacefully at his home with his family around him Saturday, August 13. He will be remembered for his community involvement and sterling career in law enforcement.

Father, son arrested when pipe bomb, weed found in home

Ralph James Hamel and his son, William Hamel of Harrison, were arrested at the Jill Janet street home last Saturday after Houghton Lake State Police Post Troopers noticed suspicious items while serving a warrant from Roscommon County. A search warrant resulted in the discovery of marijuana plants, a small amount of marijuana, two handguns, two rifles and a pipe bomb, troopers said.

August 26

Harrison celebrates 125th this weekend

It’s going to be a very special weekend for Harrison beginning today, August 26. The tenth annual Harrison Street Fair will be underway and it is also Harrison’s 125th Anniversary. Special events are planned all weekend to celebrate.

Woman drives head-on into car on US-10, 2 dead

A Marion woman, Ines Brocht, 86, and Charles Sarbach, 72 of Windsor, Ohio died Monday morning in a tragic head-on collision on east bound U.S. 10 at Old State Avenue. Janelle Sarbach 71, of Windsor, was critically injured in the accident.

September 2

Ott family awarded dad’s WWII medals

U.S. Senator Gary Peters was in Clare at the VFW Tuesday to honor local World War II Veteran Sgt. Normal Walter Ott, who died last year. Family members including Ott’s daughter, retired dentist and renowned artist Dr. Kim Ott Gray, and his brother James Ott were awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, WWII Victory Medal, U.S. Army Good Conduct Medal, WWII Honorable Service Lapel Button and the American Campaign Medal.

September 9

County brings back 4-H program

Ata budget hearing Tuesday, County Commissioners voted 6-1 to reinstate a smaller version of the 4-H program through the Michigan State University Extension office.

Source says Farwell paid $65,000 settlement

A source reported to the Review this week that a lawsuit filed against the Village of Farwell by former Clerk/Treasurer Janet Conway has been settled in her favor. Her ex-husband, and former councilman, James Conway said Wednesday said he heard the settlement was around $65,000.

Conway was fired from her position earlier this year.

Isolated storm causes Harrison area damage

A storm in the northern part of Clare County caused some damage Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Most of the damage was due to the loss of utilities, Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker said.

September 16

Further tests may identify human bone

After a norther Hatton Township owner’s dog brought home a human bone in mid-August, Clare County investigators set out to find the rest of the body and identify the bone, identified as a femur from a female.

September 23

FHS locked down when man threatens student

A possible threat from a 27-year-old man walking near the Farwell High School prompted a call to police Tuesday morning and a lockdown at the school. A release from the Sheriff’s Department said an altercation led to a threat made to assault students with a firearm.

Three from Longton family on court

Burtice Longton, of rural Clare has two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter on this year’s Clare Homecoming Court. All three, twin granddaughters Kathryn and Elizabeth Longton and great-granddaughter Victoria Hitchcock, were excited to be chosen they said.

BOC adopts budget, cuts restored

Cuts made to the Michigan State University Extension budget and to County Parks and Recreation were restored Wednesday when the Board of Commissioners adopted the coming year’s budget.

September 30

Hitchcock, Zinser named royalty

Victoria Hitchcock was named Clare’s Homecoming Queen and Brandon Zinser was named Homecoming King at half-time ceremonies in the football game against Farwell Friday evening.

Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing due to Walmart

Dan Ashcraft, owner of the mall where Valu Land is located thinks the grocery may be Clare’s first casualty due to the future arrival of Walmart. The business will close its doors in December the corporate office said, due to difficulties extending their lease.

October 7

16-year-old stable after collapse

A 16-year-old Clare High School student is reportedly in stable condition at the University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, after he collapsed during a gym class Wednesday morning. Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory and School Liaison Officer Brian David performed CPR and MMR personnel used an AID to restore Marty Marshall’s heartbeat. Marshall was taken to the hospital and ultimately transferred to the U of M in Ann Arbor.

October 14

Former firefighter files lawsuit against Clare

A former firefighter, Matt Halicek, has filed a $25,000 lawsuit against the City of Clare for his August discharge from the Clare Fire Department. Halicek claims the discharge was retaliation in violation of the Whistleblower’s Protection Act. He was terminated August 2.

October 21

Cops honored for saving student’s life

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory and Clare School Liaison Officer Brian David were honored for saving the life of High School student Marty Marshall last week. Lifesaving pins were presented to both officers at the Clare City Meeting Monday evening.

What was once a 1900s Ford garage in Harrison is now the Harrison City Market, Garden Grille and Gallery. The official grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new market was held October 20.

First snowstorm causes power outages

A snowstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening dropped a couple inches of heavy, wet snow on Clare County and caused power outages all over the area.

November 4

75th Birthday Bash for Polar Express

The Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive, better known as the Polar Express, will be traveling north Saturday, arriving in Clare around noon for its 75th Anniversary celebration.

November 11

World War II Vet remembers

After many years, World War II Veteran Warren Willet is now sharing his experiences during the war with his family and others.

Walmart cancels liquor license

Although they have cancelled the purchase of a liquor license for the proposed new Clare Supercenter, Walmart corporation officials still say they will build the new complex in Clare, despite rumors that they will not be coming.

Current owner and Clare business man Jim Paetschow recently purchased the Leo Beard home and property once associated with the Purple Gang in Clare. Paetschow plans to renovate the 4,500 square foot home and barns on the property as the Tobacco Ranch, a venue for weddings, special events and more.

November 25

Horse rescued after falling in hole

The combined efforts of Harrison firemen, friends, neighbors and a vet helped to save the life of a draft horse named Rex recently. The horse had fallen through the top of an old septic tank in a pasture on the Buggy Down Carriage Company on North Clare Avenue.

Clare says no thanks to grant

Citing the estimated $85,000 expense to replace the Woodlawn Avenue bridge and uncertainty over the costs for renovations to the Little Tobacco Drain, Clare City Commissioners reluctantly decided not to accept a $375,000 grant to realign Colonville Road and upgrade the intersection with South Clare Avenue.

December 2

Four Fire depts. Can’t save building

An early morning fire last Saturday destroyed a Tobacco Drive pole building before Clare firefighters could even arrive. The 40 by 64 foot building was a total loss, but many items in the building were saved.

Walton recovery miraculous

Zack Block’s finance and Sue and Steve Walton’s daughter Sarah, 22, is making a remarkable recovery from a brain hemorrhage that happened on Halloween weekend.

December 9

New law allows marijuana centers in Clare

The Clare City Commission adopted changes to the Medical Marijuana Ordinance Monday. The changes reflect the State’s new law which allows provisioning centers, cultivations centers and sets licensing procedures and requirements for growers.

December 16

Fire guts 5th Street Auto

A Saturday evening fire caused heavy damage to the 5th Street Auto business in Clare. No one was injured when the business, owned by Sam Cooper burned. The roof and office area was heavily damaged before the blaze was contained.

Open House set for renovated Tatman House

Greg and Jodie Robinson, formerly of Loomis, are putting the finishing touches on the last of three “units” in their new Bed and Breakfast, once the old historic Tatman House in Clare.

December 23

Gulley charged with intent to murder

Shaun Michael Gulley, 32 of Farwell is lodged in the Clare County Jail on charges of stabbing another Clare man during an assault last Sunday.