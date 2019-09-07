A Sampling of Art displays at Clare depot

September 7, 2019

Cities that put a priority on the arts see increases in property values, jobs, and perhaps most importantly, a feeling of community. The Clare County Arts Council is proud to present a “sampling” of fine art techniques and mediums featuring oil, acrylic, textile, pencil, lithograph, photography and mixed media from the inspirations of five artists.



As you walk in the door of the Depot you will see Marilyn Worrell’s “A Girl in Sunlight and “The Coffee Shop”, both oil on canvas. This was her interpretation on the technique of Daniel F. Gerhartz in Marilyn’s lose style. To the right Julie Wells expresses herself in the 24 x 30 piece called “Underground Railroad”, acrylic on canvas and her BSNF Railroad” acrylic on canvas. View the remarkable and realistic wildlife photography by Bob Guiliani and Linda Guiliani’s creative photography approach as seen in the photo of a bear claw. Very unique. Enjoy the small 8 x 8 oil on canvas of Sandy Sikkila’s “Nellie’s Monarch” done for her 93 year old friend with the butterfly sitting on her frail hand.



As you walk through the railroad museum towards the elevator, you are drawn to the delightful quilt on the wall called “Hobo Quilt” This work of art was quilted by five classmates from the class of 1964 from Clare High School in Clare and donated to the CCAC. The quilters are Susan (Perrine) Marlow, Karen (Branstrom) Prince, Alice (VanSieklen) Richardson, Sharon (Parkhurst) Russell, Quilted by Judy (House) Mitchell. To appreciate this piece you need to see the meanings for the signs that were made on RR cars by the hobos. They had their own sign language for things like “Bad Dog”, “Officer Lives Here”, “Free Phone”, “Easy Mark” and many, many more.



Turn toward the wall facing the street and see the magnificent rendering done in pencil and acrylic called “Mainline” 2010 by renowned artist Larry D. Butcher a retired professor emeritus of art from Delta College. Mr. Butcher got his inspiration for this piece while driving down Old 127 to catch a locomotive to Cadillac. A traffic caution sign with a cross on the lower left with train tracks running vertical caught his attention. He immediately thought – with one turn of that sign – I had the Christian cross with horizontal tracks (our life, if you will), intersecting it. His artwork shows in the collection of the Saginaw Art Museum, Flint Institute of Arts, Alden B. Dow Center for Art and Design as well as over 400 private and public collections. The donation of this magnificent piece of art by Larry Butcher to the Clare County Arts Council indeed deserves a prominent place to be enjoyed by all at the Clare Union RR Depot.



Don’t miss this show of A Sampling of Art at the Clare Union Depot located on 5th Street across from the water tower in downtown Clare. The Depot is open Tue. -Sat. from 10-4.















