‘A Taste of Clare’ welcomes many to downtown Clare

September 27, 2018

Many people were on hand to enjoy “A Taste of Clare” September 22. Merchants joined the fun with local food, brew, and music!

Bob Snapp takes a break

Participants with a ticket got to try a free sample at each of the participating businesses and many treats and tastes made for a delightful evening in the City.

It was wine and good times at a “Taste of Clare”

The evening, formerly called the Clare Wine Walk, is an annual event sponsored by the Clare Chamber of Commerce to welcome the fall season to the area and give participants a “taste” of the community.

