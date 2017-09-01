Ace to host customer appreciation

Ace Hardware of Clare is celebrating Ace Hardware ranking “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” for the eleventh year in a row by hosting a customer appreciation event on September 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is part of a cross-country tour celebrating Ace’s achievement by taking all eleven J.D. Power trophies on the road, visiting 40 states and more than 200 neighborhood Ace Hardware stores between August 2017 and April 2018, covering over 30,000 miles.

“At Ace Hardware Of Clare, we strive to meet and exceed customer needs year after year, and we’re proud to be part of the family of Ace stores that are all commited to delivering a more personal kind of helpful,” said Matt Schafer, Owner at Ace Hardware of Clare. “The J.D. Power Award Neighborhood Tour gives us the opportunity to say thank you to our customers.”

During the event, customers will have the opportunity to take a photo with the J.D. Power trophies, as well as have the opportunity to win prizes and take advantage of in-store promotions in appreciation for their continued support of locally owned businesses like Ace Hardware of Clare. There will also be FREE coffee and doughnuts from Cops and Doughnuts from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., FREE hot dogs from 12:00 til 2:00. And there is also 20% off everything in the store that day (Some exclusions may apply).

Ace Hardware has received the ranking of “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” ever since J.D. Power began this study.

The study is based on responses from nearly 2,751 consumers who purchased home improvement products or services in the previous 12 months. Ace Hardware ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 810 on a 1,000-point scale.