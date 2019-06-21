Adame found guilty of domestic violence

June 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Heather Adame

Heather Marie Adame, of Clare, was found guilty of domestic violence in an 80th District Court jury trial on June 13th.



After the guilty verdict she also pled no contest to a charge of “animals – abandoning/cruelty to one animal (a misdemeanor) as part of a separate joint criminal investigation in April by Clare City Police Department’s Captain David Saad and Officer Francisco and Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson.



According to a release from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Adame was dating a woman at the time and killed a pit bull. Reportedly Adame cut the dog’s throat and put a plastic bag over its head to suffocate the animal.



Adame’s girlfriend Bridget Cecil, who was not the dog’s owner, was dating Adame at the time of the animal cruelty and reportedly took part in harming the animal. She also pled guilty to the misdemeanor animal cruelty charges with a requirement to testify against Adame. She was sentenced September 20th to 93 days in jail with 93 days already served plus fines and costs.



Adame was originally charged with the felony of animals killing/torturing, but the charge was dismissed by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk after the defense attorney filed a motion to quash the bind over on that charge, Ambrozaitis reported.



The defendant was ordered to report to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation.



Ambrozaitis said no further court dates for Adame have been set.

