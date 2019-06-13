Adkins wins best of motorcycle show

June 13, 2019

One of the nicest things about bikes is styling like seen on this black & white beauty.

By Steve Landon

Photos by Steve Landon



Spring 2019 has not exactly been a dream season for motorcyclist in Michigan. Rain, cold temperatures and several cloudy days have kept many bikes tucked away in their garage and riders restricted to the cars and trucks. For the most part only the brave and diehard riders have ventured out whenever the inclement weather has struck. On days temperatures have soared into 60’s and beyond with sunny skies area roads have been packed with cyclist of all ages. This past Saturday riders from around the region converged on Cycle Works in Clare for their fourth Annual Motorcycle show.



Under brightly sunny skies, trikes, touring, dirt, vintage, custom and a few lean mean street bikes glistened in the warm spring sun. If the bikes didn’t grab you’re attention the incredible paint jobs surely did. One trike even featured paintings of the “King” Elvis in action. From a pint sized one-year-old boy studying an engine on a Harley to an elderly rider reminiscing about the good old days while admiring the cool new bikes on hand, this year’s show had something for everyone.



As in previous years the staff of Cycle Works went all out for visitors and bikers alike offering door prizes, great food, live music by the band “Exit 95”, and bargains on parts, clothing and accessories.



To learn more about Cycle Works check out their shop at 411 5th Street, Clare, MI or visit their website. http://www.cycleworks.biz/index.html

Fourth Annual Cycle Works Motorcycle Show



Saturday, June 8, 2019 Results

Best of Show: Merry Adkins – 2007 Yamaha V-Star 650, Second Place – Jeff Chamberlin – Marion, – 2003 Harley Davidson FLTRSE 3; Third Place – Randall Hall Sr. – Lake, MI – 1995 Honda Goldwing GL 1500 Trike.

Farthest Traveled: Mike Spoelstra – Olivet, MI – 1983 Suzuki Tempter.

Most Patriotic: Joel Rhodes – Coleman, MI – 1985 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic.

Owners Choice: Greg McMillan – Lake, MI – 2013 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic.

Kids choice: Randall Hall Sr. – Lake, MI – 1995 Honda Goldwing GL 1500 Trike.

Owners Choice: Jeff Chamberlain – 2009 Harley Davidson Road Glide CVO.

Best of Choice; First Choice: Dawn Runyon – 2001 Heritage Harley Davidson.

Best of Choice; Second Choice: Adam Elkins.

Best of choice; Third Choice: Jeff Chamberlin – 2009 Harley Davidson Road Glide CVO.

A happy biker couple check out the sharp bikes on display.

Like cars boats and snowmobiles the next best thing to riding them is showing and talking about the with fellow riders.





Orange paint job and chrome really made this Harley-Davidson stand out from the rest.

Just a small portion of the many motorcycles that came by this year.

One year old Jacob DeGeer inspects the engine of a Harley-Davidson, dreaming about the riding the big bikes one day.

