After months of controversy, Grant Twp. approves setback ordinance

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After four months of controversy, and a brief Public Hearing with very little fanfare Tuesday evening, The Grant Township Board voted 4-0 (Marge Bell absent) to approve the new Building Setback Ordinance for township property.

Only one audience member, Liz Bouchey, spoke during the public comment section of the Public Hearing, which was held before the regular township meeting.

Bouchey said there had been a lot of debate and township residents objecting to the ordinance during previous meetings. “This (the Public Hearing) is just a formality,” she said, “You have made up your minds.” She said the board, after years of no regulations, has in the past couple of years presented three ordinances; the restricted roads for trucking, a nuisance ordinance that was dropped because residents objected, and now a set-back ordinance that goes against many resident’s wishes. “We just don’t want to be an over-regulated township,” she said.

In earlier meetings multiple residents attending the meetings had objected to the proposed ordinance because of the restrictions it places on what property owners wish to do “on their own property,” as one resident said.

When no others in the audience wanted to speak, Treasurer Tammy Shea thanked everyone for coming saying. “The truck ordinance was promised to voters if the millage passed (for funding road improvements). That’s what the township voters wanted. Certain things have to be regulated.”

She continued that she had spent a lot of time looking into the matter. “The County Building Inspector thought it (the new ordinance) was extremely conservative,” she added.

Township Clerk Sue Wentworth said she wanted to read some of the letters received that support the new ordinance.

A letter from John Urquhart said, “The subject of a setback [ordinance] has been debated for a number of months by the Grant Township Board, allowing feedback from Board members and the public. I urge and support the Board adopting Ordinance 2018-1.

Sandy Wolfe wrote saying, “I do see a definite need for regulation on Set Back guidelines for Grant Township home owners. This should apply to not only home builders but for those adding sheds, barns, or any type of structure on a piece of property in this township. There are way too many “blind spots” that prevent a driver from seeing clearly as one approaches a road. This regulation might also include trees that are planted near intersections where one cannon see traffic clearly.”

She continued, “Building set right a property lines do not make sense and only cause problems in the future. In a community, rules/ordinances are necessary and are a part of being a good citizen.”

John and Kelly Koch wrote saying, “We are in favor of the proposed Setback Ordinance for Grant Township. Having setback rules in place will be a great benefit for all township residents. It will protect all property owners. We urge the Grant Township Board to pass this new ordinance.”

Four township residents, Dan Crigier, Meg Olson, Beth Ingstrom and Joe Crigier, signed a letter that said, “As property owners in Grant Township, we support and encourage the adoption of the Setback Ordinance in Grant Township.”

Grant Township Building Official and Electrical Inspector Barry VanBuskirk also wrote a letter to the board. In it he said, “It is most appreciated [that] the Board reconsidered the setback issue. It is acknowledged that there would be some push back on the subject.”

He said, “As previously pointed out, the Michigan Building Codes do not address setbacks and this has created some issues, among those, building in or near to right of ways and encroaching [on] property lines. Property line encroachments become private property issues, completely avoidable if simple rules are adopted.

He continued, “Adopting the simple rules in Ordinance 2018-1 should avoid either issue in the future. It is not my attempt or the intention to reverse the many problems of the past. The taxpayer resources to reverse this are simply not available.”

He concluded with, “My strong recommendation to the Board is to adopt the Setback Ordinance 2018-1. I would request that my recommendation be read and made part of the record.”

The Building Setback Ordinance set restrictions on “any building, temporary or permanent” from being placed less than 20 feet from road right-of-ways at the front of the property; and minimum rear setbacks and those on each side of the property at ten feet.

It also stipulates that from now on those who violate the ordinance are “subject to a civil fine of $500 plus costs, additional sanctions, remedies and judicial orders under Michigan law.

Enforcement of the new setback restrictions is by the Township Supervisor, Township Code Enforcement Officer and sworn law enforcement officers. The Township Building Official, discovering a violation may withhold or revoke any building permits or issue a stop work order.