Airstreams on their way to Clare

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Members of the Michigan Airstream Club, which covers the lower peninsula of Michigan, will converge on Clare this weekend for a “Flash Gathering Rally” for the historic aluminum campers.

The Club, a member of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (WBCCI), holds local rallies five times a year and holds their regular club meetings at two of them.

“There are local clubs all over the U.S. and Canada,” said Karen Fisher, wife of the Michigan Airstream Clubs’ president Wally Byam. “My Wally isn’t related to Wally Byam,” she said, “The names are just a happy coincidence.”

She said they are calling this weekend’s stay at Pettit Park in Clare a “Flash Gathering Rally” because they only decided to do it a week ago. She said they welcome people who want to stop by and see the caravan of Airstream trailers while they are in Clare.

The Michigan Airstream Club has 104 members and covers most of the lower peninsula. Membership is open to any owner of an Airstream travel trailer or motorhome.

Karen added, “Members will be arriving throughout the day on Friday with a Welcome Dinner waiting for them if they arrive late. Saturday morning will be breakfast with coffee and donuts from Cops & Doughnuts followed by a day of exploring the area. Saturday evening we will have a potluck dinner with an evening campfire. Sunday morning will top off the weekend with brunch at Big Boy before we start packing up and heading back home.”

According to Wikipedia, “Wallace Merle “Wally” Byam, (1896-1962) was one of the pioneer manufacturers of the travel trailer. He founded the company, Airstream Inc. From the 1930s until his death in 1962, Byam was a leader in developing both a romance and enthusiasm associated with the automobile and recreational vehicle culture as well as product features as the United States became increasingly focused on highways and automobile travel.”

“A do-it-yourself magazine he published featured an article describing how to build a travel trailer. When readers complained about the plans, Byam tried them out for himself. Indeed, he discovered the plans were flawed. Byam was thus inspired to build his own travel trailer. While he considered his first attempt primitive, the design profoundly influenced the evolution of travel trailers. Byam wrote an article describing how to build his trailer for under $100 – this time drawing an enthusiastic response from his readers.”

By 1930 he had abandoned advertising and publishing to become a full-time builder of Masonite travel trailers. The Airstream Company was incorporated in 1931.

“In 1934, William Hawley Bowlus, an aircraft designer who worked on ‘The Spirit of St. Louis’, developed the first riveted aluminum trailer, named the “Road Chief”. Wally Byam was involved in sales of these trailers, which were manufactured until 1936.”

On January 17, 1936, the Airstream Trailer Company introduced the $1,200 “Clipper” based on the Bowlus design,” which featured a riveted aluminum body, slept four, carried its own water supply, had an enclosed galley and electric lights, advanced insulation and ventilation and even dry ice air conditioning.

The Airstream Company closed during World War II and reopened in 1948 after the war.

Airstream travel trailers became one of the most recognizable products in the world.

In 1955-56 Byam traveled with his wife Stella through Europe, with one-of-a-kind Airstream trailers. Byam famously led caravans worldwide as publicity exercises for the Airstream brand. His most notable caravan was a 1959 sojourn from Cape Town, South Africa to Nairobi, Kenya.

Byam died in 1962 at the age of 66. Airstream is now owned by Thor Industries, Inc., the largest travel trailer manufacturer in the world.

“Byam’s early globetrotting adventures were the inspiration for the formation of the nonprofit club, Wally Byam Caravan Club International, to promote the use of Airstreams to travel as much as possible. The club was founded in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1955, and is still in existence today, with more than 6,500 member families. In 2007, the club held more than 1400 rallies and caravans.

WBCCI is headquartered in Jackson Center, Ohio, the site of the first Ohio Airstream trailer manufacturing company which opened in 1952. There are now 12 WBCCI regions plus Europe and the clubs welcome members who are owners of the trailers or other Airstream products.

Airstream trailers 25 years or older are considered vintage.

WBCCI says, “Live life more fully with your Airstream and over 6500 others whose owners are ‘Living the Airstream Dream’; take advantage of weekend or week-long rallies, economical caravans through every corner of North America, and Airstream-only campgrounds in several states; WBCCI members are welcome to attend any unit’s rally or caravan across the United States and Canada; and that wherever you go, you are welcomed by friends and surrounded by members who know the ins-and-outs of Airstreams and life on the road and are always willing to share their knowledge and camaraderie.”