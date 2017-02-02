All RESD schools meet proficiency target or better

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

All five RESD school districts including the Clare-Gladwin Area School, – Clare, Farwell, Harrison, Gladwin and Beaverton – got a “yellow” rank, meaning they met the State’s Proficiency Improvement Target in the Michigan Department of Education’s Dashboard and Accountability Scorecard, released January 20.

The five districts averaged 100 percent in Proficiency with an 8/8 score. On their Proficiency Improvement Target, the Clare-Gladwin Regional School District scored 8 out of 10 or 80 percent.

Two schools in the RESD, Harrison Middle School and Gladwin High School, were also named Reward Schools, which are ‘high-achieving, high improving, or Beating the Odds.’

There are 219 Michigan schools that met the Reward Schools criteria for 2015-16. Schools identified as Reward Schools are those that did not receive a red scorecard and have achieved on or more of the following distinctions:

Top 5 percent of schools on the Top to Bottom list

Top 5 percent of schools making the greatest gains in achievement (improvement)

Beating the Odds by outperforming the school’s predicted ranking and/or similar schools.

Clare-Gladwin RESD Superintendent Sheryl Presler said the 2015-16 scores are based 50 percent on how each school performed on the M-STEP tests and 50 percent on how each school improved on the M-STEP.

“The State has lists of schools that require close attention called ‘Focus’ and ‘Priority Schools’.” Presler said. “None are in the RESD.” She continued, “Two RESD schools are on the Reward List – outperforming their peer districts.”

Clare’s Accountability Scorecard for last year showed that the schools met the Proficiency Target for all students in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies and Science, scoring an 8 out of 8 for 100 percent. The High School scored 34 of 42 status points or 81 percent for an overall green rating meaning they met their Proficiency Target. Clare Middle School got a yellow rating overall with 30 out of 42 points or 71.4 percent. Clare Primary School also had a yellow status with 20 out of 28 points or 71.4 percent. Clare Pioneer was the only school with a ‘red’ rating, meaning they did not meet either their Proficiency Target or Proficiency Improvement Target last year. Students with disabilities and the bottom 30 percent also had a red proficiency rating.

Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said, “As a school system, our scores find us in the middle of the pack statewide, but in a relatively good position when compared with our peer group. A great deal of work remains for us. When you consider the link between poverty and standardized test performance, it’s no surprise to find us where we are. No one here is satisfied with our achievement just yet. We’re spending a great deal of time and energy investing in culture, as well as math & literacy instruction. We’re working hard at closing the gap for students who are not proficient, and meeting the needs of students who are excelling.”

Regarding the bottom 30% proficiency, Walter said, “It’s exactly what it says…the bottom 30% of students (based on achievement) and whether or not they meet the target each year for proficiency. We (Clare) did not meet the target score for this group of students. (Basically, we need to reduce the percentage of students who are not proficient in this subgroup).

Farwell’s overall scorecard is also yellow, meaning that overall they met the Proficiency Improvement Target. All students met their Proficiency Target in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies and Science for 8 out of 8 points or 100 percent. Their bottom 30 percent also earned a red rating and students with disabilities earned a red card in English Language Arts and Science; but were green meaning they met their proficiency target in Mathematics and Social studies. Farwell High School, Middle School and Timberland Alternative High School all earned a yellow designation earning 76.2 percent, 81 percent and 66.7 percent respectively. Farwell Elementary earned a green rating with 22 out of 28 points for a 78.6 percent of status points.

Farwell Superintendent Carl Seiter said, “Based on the 2015-2016 School Scorecard results, I am very excited about the progress of the district. Farwell Area Schools has experienced outstanding growth since the last scorecard was released to the public for the 2013-2014 academic year.”

He continued, “Farwell Middle School has experienced one of the largest gains in state ranking in the RESD. Additionally, the achievement gap in both the Elementary School and the High School have narrowed a great deal. Both Farwell Elementary (69th percentile) and Farwell High School (70th percentile) are showing well above average results in closing the achievement gap.”

“I am extremely happy for our staff,” he added. “Whether it is closing the achievement gap or overall increase in growth, the immense amount of work the teachers and paraprofessionals put into their students is paying off and I want to give all the credit to them. As always, our work never stops. Farwell will continue to work as hard as we can for all of our students.”

Another yellow rating went to Harrison’s schools with an 8 out of 8 for status points or 100 percent. All students, except the bottom 30 percent, had a green rating, meeting their Proficiency Target. The bottom 30 percent were red because they didn’t meet the State’s Proficiency Target or the Proficiency Improvement Target. In individual buildings, Harrison Community High School and Hillside Elementary School earned a green rating with 34 out of 42 points or 81 percent each. Harrison Middle School, named a “Reward School,” earned a yellow rating because they met their Proficiency Improvement Target scoring 36 out of 42 for 85.7 percent of status points. Harrison Alternative was classed as red with a 4 out of 10 score or 40 percent.

Superintendent Rick Foote said, “Harrison Community Schools is very excited to report that all of our schools have shown major academic improvement in closing achievement gaps between the low and high functioning students. Harrison Middle School has been named a “Reward” school with an overall State Percentile Rank of 73%, and we are very hopeful that all of our students will be successful again this year on our state assessments.

Gladwin Community Schools, also ranked yellow met their Proficiency Target overall with 8 out of 8 status points or 100 percent in English Language Arts, Math, Social Studies and Science. Their bottom 30 percent and students with disabilities did not meet the Proficiency Target or the Proficiency Improvement Target. Gladwin High School met their Proficiency Target ranking green with 36 out of 42 status points or 85.7 percent. Gladwin Intermediate School and Gladwin Junior High School both earned a yellow rank, earning 30 out of 44 points (68.2%) and 32 out of 42 points (76.2 percent respectively.

Beaverton Rural Schools earned a yellow rank overall with 39 or 50 status points (78%) for all students in English, Math, Social Studies and Science. Ranking a red status only in their bottom 30 percent and only in Science for their students with disabilities. Beaverton Junior/Senior High School earned a yellow rank (met Proficiency Improvement Target) with 36 out of 48 status points. Beaverton Elementary School was ranked green with 34 out of 42 status points for 81 percent.

The Clare-Gladwin Day School earned 8 out of 10 status points for 80 percent.

This release marks the last time that the color-coded score cards and Top to Bottom list will be used, as MDE continues to develop a proposed new accountability system in compliance with the new federal law – Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Nationally, Michigan scored 34th with an average grade of C-. The State’s graduation rate increased by five percent, while the dropout rate also increased five percent.