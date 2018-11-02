Alleged chainsaw attacker headed for trial

November 2, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At a preliminary exam held last Friday in 80th District Court, Joseph Presley Jr., 46 of Clinton Township was bound over to Circuit Court to stand trial for a June

6th attack of a 38-year-old Madison Heights woman at his Redding Township cabin, according to information posted by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis October 26th.

Ambrozaitis handled the preliminary examination.

Allegedly Presley “attacked the victim with a chainsaw, dragged her through a fire and hit and kicked her until she was able to get away from him and run for help,” Ambrozaitis said.

The victim was able to flag down a passing motorist who took her to an emergency room for treatment of what the Michigan State Police press release said were “very serious injuries.”

The assault happened in the Village of Temple.

After the assault, Ambrozaitis reported, “Presley then drove himself to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office to report an assault against himself by the victim.”

Police determined that he was intoxicated when he drove to the Sheriff’s Office, and that he had “nine firearms and ammunition in plain sight in his vehicle.”

Presley was already on probation for felony weapons offenses and prohibited from abusing substances and from possession or owning firearms, Ambrozaitis said earlier.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and torture, weapons, and operating while intoxicated charges.

The Michigan State Police investigated the assault with intent to murder and torture while the Clare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the weapons and drunk driving charges. “It was a great coordinated effort by both agencies,” Ambrozaitis said in June.

Presley was arraigned June 8th on charges from two separate case files authorized by Ambrozaitis including: assault with attempt to murder (a felony with a term of up to life imprisonment); 9 counts of possession of firearms by a felon (a felony with up to five years); operating while intoxicated 2nd or subsequent offense (a one year misdemeanor); and habitual offender 3rd offense. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

Presley will be charged on all counts in his jury trial, Ambrozaitis said in Friday’s post.

In a Facebook post, Ambrozaitis reported that the victim “is doing well.”