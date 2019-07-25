Allen wins Best of Show

July 25, 2019



The Allen’s “Best Display” consisted of: a 1968 Mercury 150E, 1971 Mercury 250, 1971 Mercury Rocket, 1974 Mercury SR 440, 1975 Mercury SR 340, 1969 Mercury trailer, Mercury sleigh (cutter), 1968 Bolen’s Diablo Rouge and assorted memorabilia. Photos by Steve Landon

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Smokin hot temperatures is not what most people think of when they talk about going snowmobiling however, if you’re a vintage sled collector like Michael Allen of Farwell summertime is the best time to go sleddin’.





Megan, Michael and Michele Allen accept their “Best of Show” away from the pouring rain.

This past Saturday Michael, his wife Michele and daughter Megan loaded up their sleds and headed for Kaleva, Mich., for the 11th Annual Benzie Manistee Snowbirds Vintage Show and Swap Meet. The weather started out great, in fact the family’s display of Mercury Snowmobiles and Memorabilia looked impressive in the early morning sun until just before noon when thunderstorms complete with raging wind and rain put a soggy end to the event. Despite the rotten weather and being soaked to the bone the family came home winners taking the award for “Best Display”.



“We learned early on the make of snowmobiles featured this year were Mercury, Johnson and Evinrude. We have a nice collection of Mercury’s so we decided to make the trek to Kaleva. It’s too bad the weather turned out as it did. The snowmobile club did an outstanding job putting it all together in spite of the conditions. We’re all pretty honored with the award and look forward to coming back next year”, Michael Allen said.



In the weeks ahead cooler temperatures will invade the area as fall approaches. Winter and snowmobile season will be here before you know it, in the meantime enthusiasts can’t take advantage of many pre-season shows and swaps like the one in Marion, MI October 12th at the Marion Fairgrounds.

Share This Post Tweet