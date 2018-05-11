Allish sentenced

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

John Daniel Allish, 34 of Harrison, was sentenced by Judge Roy Mienk May 7th to from 75 months to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct.

Allish had pled no contest to the 3rd degree charge April 9th.



Sentencing guidelines call for a 24-40 month sentence, but Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis argued for a longer senatence.

The charged related to CSC with a 13-15 year-old victim.

Judge Mienk also ordered Allish to pay a $60 DNA fee, $68 in state costs, $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 costs, a $500 fine and $700 for court appointed attorney. He will get credit for 146 days served.