Alvaro wins vocational award

The Clare Rotary Club recently announced that Tammy Alvaro, Director of Student Advancement at Mid Michigan Community College (MMCC), earned this year’s Vocational Award. This annual award recognizes a local individual’s outstanding service to the community and celebrates contributions that have made a difference through efforts beyond their job responsibilities.

In her role at MMCC, Alvaro oversees all student life activities, including student events and the nearly 30 clubs offered to students. She advises MMCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of Two-Year Colleges, which has garnered national attention and consistently receives the society’s highest rankings.

Additionally, Alvaro runs the MMCC Foundation’s outreach program, Students of Promise, which promotes higher achievement and continued education for disadvantaged 7th-12th grade students. She has served in this capacity for eight years, in which time more than 100 Students of Promise have gone on to colleges and universities.

But, Alvaro earned the Vocational Award for more than the excellence that she brings to her position. She regularly devotes weekend and evening time to meet with students on their terms and to offer whatever support she can in helping junior high, high school, and college students achieve their goals. If students envision it, Alvaro works to support them.

“If they are willing to work hard for something, I’m going to do whatever I can to get them the resources they need to accomplish it,” Alvaro says. “It can change a student’s life to see their efforts materialize into something meaningful. And, for me, nothing is more satisfying that watching one of my students reach their potential.”

Five years ago, when the Phi Theta Kappa team wanted to offer a community haunted forest on MMCC’s Harrison trails, she eagerly did the leg work and invested extra time to help them realize their vision. This year’s Deadwood Grove haunted forest brought in 918 community members, an event record.

“Tammy’s dedication to students can be seen in the hours she spends outside of work and in her ongoing belief that everyone has potential that just needs to be nurtured,” said Matt Miller, Vice President of Student & Community Relations. “Her outstanding work inspires students to be their best.”