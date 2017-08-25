American Legion Post 588 donates to Disabled Veterans Hunt Club

The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 donated $700 to the Ruby Creek Disabled Veterans Hunt Club on August 19.

The Hunt Club takes disabled veterans on hunting trips, fishing trips, baseball games, cookouts and several other outings throughout the year, The Hunt Club has an annual budget of $20,000 so every donation is essential to helping serve those who served America.

Hunt Club founder Jerry Welcome (seen giving the thumbs up) recently purchased a bus with his own funds so the veterans can travel in safety and comfort.

The $700 was raised through a “free raffle” of a patriotic quilt donated by Tom and Trish Kedrowski of Farwell; there was no entry fee for the raffle but donations were accepted.

The winner of the quilt was Cheryl Sharrow of Clare.