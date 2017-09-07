American Legion Post 588 Hosts Riders For Jack Jack

The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 was host to RIDERS FOR JACK JACK September 2. Jackson Whittington is 7 months old and battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

It is expected that it will take 2 1/2 years to complete Jackson’s treatment. Jackson is currently at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The ride was sponsored by The American Legion Riders of Sanford Post 443. Rider Ken Sanderson organized the event to help the family with all of the extraordinary expenses involved with Jackson’s treatment.

That one day event raised $2,072.