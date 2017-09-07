American Legion Post 588 Hosts Riders For Jack Jack

Ride Organizer Ken Sanderson (Sanford Legion Post 443), Grandpa Jim Wright, Aunt Krystyl Yahr, Grandma Beth Wright, Legion Rider Director Aaron Moline (Clare-Farwell Post 558). Moline is presenting a check from Post 558 to the family.

The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 was host to RIDERS FOR JACK JACK September 2.  Jackson Whittington is 7 months old and battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

It is expected that it will take 2 1/2 years to complete Jackson’s treatment.  Jackson is currently at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The ride was sponsored by The American Legion Riders of Sanford Post 443. Rider Ken Sanderson organized the event to help the family with all of the extraordinary expenses involved with Jackson’s treatment.

That one day event raised $2,072.

