Amish man electrocuted in work accident

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Alvin James Yoder, a South Rogers Road resident, died last Saturday afternoon while working to clear a 20 foot high grain tank on his farm.

The Clare Fire Department was called to the scene of the accident around 3:45 p.m. following a call to Central Dispatch.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department and Consumers Power were also called to the scene. Yoder was on top of the tank below a power line apparently using a metal pipe to loosen animal feet in the bin when he touched the 5,000 volt high power line with the pipe, officials believed.

The Clare Fire Department and Deputies stood by until Consumer’s workers using a bucket were able to secure and neutralize the power line and allow them to remove Yoder’s body from the top of the bin.

The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene and verified that Yoder died at the scene.

Surrey Township Fire Department and Mobile Medical Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.