Amish teen drowns in pond

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 17-year-old Coldwater Township teen, Emanuel Byler, who had been swimming in a pond in the 7000 Block of West Blanchard Road with family and friends, drowned Friday, September 22.

According to a release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, the others with saw him began to struggle in the water.

Family members attempted to pull him to the surface of the water, but were unsuccessful, Main said. Family were able to locate a phone when they flagged down a vehicle on the road. All call to 911 was made around 7:30 p.m.

When first responders and law enforcement arrived at the scene, witnesses helped them locate the place where Byler was last seen. Divers from the Sheriff’s Office responded and Isabella County Deputy and dive team member Joe Chritz located Byler in the murky water within a couple of minutes and brought him to the shore, Main reported.

However, attempts to resuscitate Byler by first responders were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Isabella Sheriff’s Department deputies were assisted at the scene by the Millbrook Rolland Township Fire Department, Deerfield Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.