Anderson sentenced up to 8 years

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Darik Edwin Anderson, 22 of Harrison, will serve up to eight years for drunken accidents, and resisting and injuring the officer who arrested him.

During the December 12 incident, Anderson crashed into a utility pole near Wilcox and McEwan Streets in Clare, left the scene and crashed his vehicle into the front door of a home on Forest Street.

Clare County Sheriff’s office Deputy Sentz located Anderson, who almost hit the officer’s patrol car with his vehicle as he attempted to flee. Anderson fled on foot and Deputy Sentz was able to apprehend him, but Anderson resisted arrest and injured Sentz in the altercation.

Following a multi-agency investigation by the County Sheriff’s Office, Clare City Police and Michigan State Police, Anderson was charged January 19 by Clare County Assistant Prosecutor Claire Kaisler. On February 2nd, Anderson pled to fleeing and eluding police – 3rd degree, an up to five year felony; resisting and obstructing police causing injury, an up to four year felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a up to 93-day misdemeanor. He also pled to being a habitual offender – 3rd offense which doubles the maximum penalty for the felony convictions.

He was sentenced earlier this week by Judge Thomas R. Evans and ordered to serve concurrent sentences after Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eilisia Schwarz asked the judge for a sentence of from 28 ½ months to 8 years for the felony charges.

Judge Evans also sentenced Anderson to serve 93 days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Anderson was given credit for 124 days served He also ordered Anderson to pay restitution, state fees, court appointed defense attorney fees, fines and costs.