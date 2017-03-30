Animals die in Surrey barn fire

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A barn fire on Silver Lake Drive in Hill Haven west of Farwell last Friday destroyed a barn and several animals housed inside.

Surrey Township Fire Chief Dave Williams said a calf, two pigs and approximately 12 baby chicks died in the fire. He said the call came in to the department just after 11 a.m. and that the building, approximately 30 by 40 feet, was “fully involved” when the fire department arrived on the scene.

No people were injured in the fire, he said. Firefighters from Garfield and Clare assisted the Surrey department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

Williams said the owner of the property is Harold Franklin. The barn was a total loss, but no other buildings were involved, he said. “The building was off by itself.”

He said the cause is undetermined, but that a possible source could have been a heat lamp over the baby chicks.