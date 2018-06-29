Anything on Wheels displays for hospice

June 29, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos by Steve Landon

Face it, the weather has not been very kind to a lot of area events this year, especially car and motorcycle shows held on Saturday.

For the most part owners and collectors of two, three and four wheeled vehicles have looked upon dark skies and wondered if and when the water-works would begin.

So with so much rain falling on Saturday, surely a Sunday show would have nothing but clear skies, Right? Well not exactly.

This past Sunday automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts were greeted with heavy morning rains before they even rolled out of bed.

Some went back to sleep, others threw caution to the wind and headed to Clare for the annual “Anything on Wheels Vehicle Display and Cruise for Hospice”, where they were rewarded with an afternoon of bright sunny skies, warm temperatures and a great day of visiting with fellow enthusiasts.

Presented by the Clare Moose Lodge this year’s event featured live Music with Casey Lane, Real Deal, Coyote Creek, and Gabe Couch, a live radio remote and plenty of great brats and dogs hot off the grille. While the vehicle count started out a bit on the downside numbers increased as the day went on, in fact several cyclists and classic car owners who were just passing by turned around, parked and joined the fun.

In what started as a dreary wet day turned out to be a fantastic afternoon for sharing America’s passion with wheeled motorized wonders. All monies raised at this years show will go to the “Big R & Smokin’ Joe’s Hospice House” Plans are in the works for the 2019 event.