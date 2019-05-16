Area schools get four more days forgiven

May 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature last Friday, Clare County students will get out for the summer a little earlier than expected.

Both the Michigan House and Senate approved the measure giving northern Michigan schools hard by weather cancellations this year an extra four days forgiven for the “State of Emergency” days between January 28th and February 1st. The measure takes immediate effect.



In Clare and Farwell, that means the last day of school will be moved back to June 14th. Clare’s calendar had a half-day on June 20th as their last day; and in Farwell, school was scheduled until June 21st.



In Harrison, the governor’s signature will change their last day of school from the 21st to a half-day on June 17th.

