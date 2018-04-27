Armed gunman robs Buccilli’s

April 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 31-year-old Farwell man is in jail on armed robbery charges.

Adam Pitt was arrested Saturday, April 21st after he allegedly robbed a Farwell Buccilli’s Pizza employee as he was leaving the business with the day’s bank deposits.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, said the employees was held at gun point by a man wearing a black

ski mask and demanding the nightly bank deposits. The employee handed over the money and the man fled on foot. The deposits totaled $1,431.17.

Clare County deputies and Clare City Police officers searched the area and a Clare County K-9 unit was able to track the suspect, who was found hiding in bushes behind the Farwell Elementary School. A search of the area recovered the bank deposits and the gun used by the suspect.

Pitt was arraigned Monday in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office including armed robbery, felony firearms and assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.