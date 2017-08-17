Armed robbery suspect sought

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Gladwin Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for help in finding the man who robbed the Beacon and Bridge Market early Tuesday morning.

A release from Gladwin County Sheriff M. Shea said the robbery happened in the early morning hours August 15 at the station on the corner of M-30 and M-61.

The man who robbed the station is described as a white male wearing a black hoody, faded blue jeans and a black mask covering most of his face. He is about 5’5” to 5’9” tall, has a medium build, and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

He was armed with a knife.

Police believe he may have left the gas station heading north on M-30 in a “dark colored pickup with a red colored topper,” described as a smaller Chevrolet S-10 or a Ford Ranger type.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Gladwin County Sheriff’s office at 989-426-9284 or at 1-800-553-0911.

Update

Just in: a report that police have a suspect in the robbery and are in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest.