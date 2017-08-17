Armed robbery suspect sought

Police are looking for this man who reportedly robbed the Beacon and Bridge Market at the intersection of M-30 and M-61 in the early morning hours Tuesday, August 15.

Police are looking for this man who reportedly robbed the Beacon and Bridge Market at the intersection of M-30 and M-61 in the early morning hours Tuesday, August 15.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

Gladwin Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for help in finding the man who robbed the Beacon and Bridge Market early Tuesday morning.
A release from Gladwin County Sheriff M. Shea said the robbery happened in the early morning hours August 15 at the station on the corner of M-30 and M-61.
The man who robbed the station is described as a white male wearing a black hoody, faded blue jeans and a black mask covering most of his face. He is about 5’5” to 5’9” tall, has a medium build, and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

He was armed with a knife.

Police believe he may have left the gas station heading north on M-30 in a “dark colored pickup with a red colored topper,” described as a smaller Chevrolet S-10 or a Ford Ranger type.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Gladwin County Sheriff’s office at 989-426-9284 or at 1-800-553-0911.

Update
Just in: a report that police have a suspect in the robbery and are in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *

'