Arthur Twp. votes down fire protection. Now what?

November 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the voters’ rejection of a proposal on the ballot to set a special fire protection district and assess property owners to pay for fire protection, the township is in real trouble.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said, “After January 1st, Arthur Township will no longer have fire protection. The Harrison Fire Department will no longer respond to emergencies in the township.”

He said he has never heard of a situation like this, and no one he has talked to has ever heard of it happening.

Damvelt added, “Our City legal council is looking for a solution to the problem and I have talked to other fire chiefs in the area. They have for the most part said that the department doesn’t have a legal responsibility to respond. I don’t know what we are going to do. What if someone is trapped in a burning building, or injured in an accident?”

He said the Harrison Fire Department has contracts with nine townships including Arthur. “I don’t know how this (no fire/emergency protection) is going to affect peoples’ insurance, or their mortgages.”

Supervisor Lee Schunk said, There’s just no money to pay for next year’s contract. We were hoping that the proposal would pass and raise the money we need to renew a fire protection contract with the Harrison Fire Department.”

He said the proposal was rejected only by about 30 votes. It would have assessed owners of “improved property at the maximum, up to $50 per year. Unimproved property owners would pay between $6 and $12 per year. The assessment would have raised the approximate $17,000 needed for fire protection next year.

“We just don’t have the funds to pay for it,” Schunk said. “We need either a much bigger operating millage or a fire protection millage.”

The board made a decision to enact an assessment district as early as last May, but changed their minds when residents flocked to the board meetings to protest the proposal, so they “set the issue aside” at a special meeting May 24th.

At that meeting residents agreed to work with the board to resolve the issue.

Schunk says the vote was rejected because of an anonymous letter that was illegally stuffed into residents’ mailboxes on the day before the General Election. “The letter made a lot of misstatements and didn’t tell what would happen if the proposal didn’t pass.”

“We don’t have any money to pay for the contract renewal,” he added. “We do have funds from a millage for trash collection and one for roads. We can’t touch those funds. We have already spent over $5,000 on legal fees. We haven’t written a paycheck in three months. I don’t know what we can do.”

He added, “We use up every penny to pay the bills every month.”

Last spring some residents at the May special meeting supported a millage for fire protection.

Schunk said the board would be meeting on the first Monday in December and would try to come up with a solution. “We are still waiting for representatives of insurance companies and mortgage companies as well as other fire departments to get back with us with possible solutions.”

He said, “If we can afford it we may try to a millage for Fire Protection in May. I just don’t know how much that would cost, or how we would pay for it.”

Damvelt said .75 mills would raise enough money to cover the costs of the contract. “A mill would give the township more than enough funds,” he said.

Schunk said, “Even if voters pass a millage request, we wouldn’t have any money until the following year.