Artibee arrested after pursuit

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 23-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, Charles Artibee, was arrested by Mt. Pleasant police last Thursday after he fled from officers.

Mt. Pleasant Police Public Information Officer Jeff Browne reported that a City officer had attempted to stop Artibee’s vehicle for suspicion of drunk driving. Artibee failed to stop, Browne reported and the officer pursued him for several blocks until Artibee pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Brown Street.

Artibee attempted to get out of his vehicle and walk away from the officer, Browne said, but stopped after a second request from the police officer. He admitted to drinking and then failed field sobriety tests when a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .16 percent.

He was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated. He was lodged at the Isabella County Jail on charges of Fleeing and Eluding, third degree; Operating While High BAC, Operating While Intoxicated, second offense and Driving While License Suspended.

His bond was set at $20,000/ten percent.