ATV hits tree, passenger dies, driver arrested

June 22, 2018

Pamela Brashaw, 48 of Lake died when the vehicle she was a passenger in went off the road and crashed into a

tree in Lincoln Township around 9:48 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Brashaw was riding with Nicole Eysenbach, 43 of Florida, who has a seasonal residence in Lake.

Deputies arriving at the scene found that Eysenbach was northbound on Hickory Avenue in a black Polaris Ranger Crew 100 and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Ashard Avenue and Hickory on the curve to Ashard, going off the road and hitting a large tree, a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brashaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eysenbach was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death and with resisting and obstructing a police officer. The release said alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Eysenbach was arraigned in 80th District Court on Thursday by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the two charges. Bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety/ten percent.

She remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

The CCSO was assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, Lincoln Township Fire/Rescue, the Medical Examiner’s office and the Clare County Accindent Reconstruct/Investigation team.