Author plans book on Farwell mass murder

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Author Christie Lypka is researching the February 1982 Farwell mass murder of seven members of the Post and Gaffney families by Robert Lee Haggart, who

subsequently was arrested, found guilty and died 21 years later in prison.

Lypka, with the help of her co-author on the new project, Patty Thorington, has been researching the murder that left four adults and three children dead at a rural Farwell home. “Only one child survived,” Lypka said, that of a 14-month-old baby, whose mother protected her with her own body.

The victims included George W. Post, a Farwell mailman and commander of the VFW post; his wife Audrey, a cook in the Farwell High School cafeteria; and Audrey’s daughter from a previous marriage, Garnetta Haggart, 23. The three, killed by shotgun blasts, were found in the home’s kitchen.

Four more were shot gunned to death inside a pickup in front of the farmhouse: Helen Gaffney, Mr. Post’s 29-year-old daughter from his first marriage, and three of her four children; Angela, 10, Tom, 8, and Amy, 4.

The youngest, Mandy Gaffney (14-months) was the only survivor. She had been pushed under the dashboard by her mother. She was reportedly unhurt except for a bump on her head.

The murders happened the night before a divorce between Haggart and his estranged wife, Garnetta, was scheduled to be final. Garnetta had traveled from Florida for the day in court.

Haggart, then 32, had come north to the home from Tennessee, and after the murders he fled back there, where he was tracked down and arrested by Former Clare County Sherriff Gus Aleck two days later.

In her research, Lypka found that Haggart was also responsible for the death of Doris Arndt in Midland in 1977. She said, “The case was closed, but the detective in charge chooses not to call it solved” because Haggart didn’t live to see his day in court.

She said she learned that there was DNA evidence, the same as that found at the scene of the Farwell murders that proved Haggart was Arndt’s murderer.

Lypka said she also learned that “Haggart had only been out of prison for only two months when Arndt was murdered.” He had been in prison for sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Haggart was found guilty of the Farwell slayings and sentenced to seven consecutive life terms in October, 1982. He died there on Friday, November 21st, 2003 of natural causes.

She added, “There are also several other unsolved murders the police feel Haggart may be responsible for. I am hoping by writing this book, someone who knows something may come forward and bring peace to another family.”

“It is not my intention to hurt these families,” Lypka said. “They have been through enough. I do feel the Post/Gaffneys and Doris Arndt deserve to have their stories told.”

She continued, “They were real people with real lives and that is the story I want to tell. Their murders are just a small part of their lives. I want the reader to get to know them. Robert Haggart took their lives, but can’t take the memories of the people who knew and loved them. That is what I want my book to be about.”

Lypka’s research has led her to interviews with Former Sheriff Jeff Goyt, who was the lead investigator for the Farwell murders, and Judge Tom McLaughlin, who was the Clare County Prosecutor at the time before Haggart’s trial was moved to Midland County because of the publicity. “They have graciously shared their time as well as the case file of the crime.” She said she is scheduled to interview Doris Arndt’s Daughter soon, who is “on board with the book.”

Lypka said, “Patty and I are currently interviewing people associated with both the Post/Gaffney murders and the Arndt murder. If anyone has information and would be willing to speak with us I can be reached at 734-645-0973 or (by email) at calypka@yahoo.com.

She said they plan to have the book finished and sent to the publisher by September.

A Livonia teacher, Lypka has been involved with the nonprofit sector for 25 years and is currently the director of the nonprofit management certificate program at Schoolcraft College including: Volunteer Recruitment, Training and Retention, Financial Management, Marketing & Public Relations, Nonprofit Management, Ethics, Grant Writing and Leadership & Governance.

Her newly completed first book, “Into the Abyss,” about the stigma of mental illness, will be published this spring.

She said the two-year project tells the story of those who have lost their lives to suicide by jumping off the Mackinac Bridge. She said she had contacted all of the families of the victims and one, the family of Richard Daraban, agreed to be a part of the book, “if I would do an investigation into their son’s death. They didn’t believe it was a suicide.”

Lypka said, “I spent two years researching Rick’s case, and the majority of ‘Into the Abyss’ tells his story.”

She continued, “Rick had suffered from depression and alcoholism so his death was ruled a suicide. His 1996 Ford Bronco went off the Mackinac Bridge in 1997. I will let the reader decide if they believe Rick intentionally committed suicide or not. The book is mostly about the stigma of mental illness and includes current research and academic studies about mental illness.”

The book will be released by Page Publishing in June.

Christie, who lives in Northville, has been writing short stories since she was a child, and has been published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul – My Crazy Family; The Huron River Review, Redbook magazine and in several academic journals.