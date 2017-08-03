Award created for Kaechele

By Chris Stevens

Correspondent

Mary Kaechele was shocked when during the graduation ceremony for the Clare Youth Police Academy July 20, it was announced an award had been created in honor of her daughter Elizabeth’s commitment and growth in the program called the Kaechele Leadership Award.

She had been involved in the program for eight years, starting in the third grade. Now a senior, she is involved in Business Professionals of America, Multicultural Club, Cross Country, Ski Team, and Youth Action Committee. She also had had a 4.0 GPA her entire school career, her mother said, yet is still extremely humble, never boasting.

School liaison officer, Brian David, who leads the Youth Police Academy, said the cadets in the program learn values such as discipline and integrity that will help them whether they choose a career in law enforcement or not.

Mary said her daughter has learned leadership, discipline, responsibility, and accountability from the academy, and has improved in all those areas as she returned each year. She said she believes the program’s lessons will be beneficial to her daughter through college and beyond. Elizabeth’s sister has been involved in the program for three years, and is following in her footsteps in that way, Mary said.

The academy keeps kids physically active and teaches them skills not taught in school, Mary said. Both the students that had been in the academy before, like Elizabeth, and the academy’s instructors kept the other cadets encouraged and motivated throughout the program. Officer Greg Kolhoff reminded the cadets during their physical drills, “There is no such thing as can’t.”