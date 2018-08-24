Back to school for Clare, Farwell

Monday is the first day of school for students in Clare and Farwell. Clare students will have a half-day and Farwell Students have a full day of classes.

No school is scheduled Friday August 31 or Monday, September 3rd due to the Labor Day Holiday. Regular classes resume in both schools on September 4th.

Pioneer High School in Clare (Adult and Alternative Education) will begin their classes on Tuesday, September 4th.

Harrison students don’t report back to classes until Monday, September 10th in the Elementary and newly renovated Harrison High School and Middle School.

An Open House will be held at both the high and middle schools in mid to late September.