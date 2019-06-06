Back to the Bricks arrives today in Clare

June 6, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A small portion of over 206 vehicles on display. Photo by Steve Landon

The tenth anniversary celebration one of the top classic car tours in the U.S. Will arrive in Clare Friday (June 7) at 1:30 p.m.



The tour, which this year began in Davison will visit Clare, West Branch, Gaylord, Mackinaw City and end at Sault Ste Marie on June 11, last stopped in Clare in 2017.



The theme for Back to the Bricks this year is “Peace Era” featuring cars of the late 60s and early 70s.



The Car Show will take place in downtown Clare from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, but events begin here at 1 p.m. with an Art Alley Walk available until 8 p.m.; Depot Tours start at 2 p.m.; a Car Show in Miniature is in the back lobby of the Doherty Hotel from 3 to 8 p.m.; a Best Dressed “Peace” Costume Contest takes place at 5:45 p.m.; a “Creative Car Fundraiser” Silent Auction which ends at 7:30 p.m. and Car Photo magnets in the Doherty back lobby at 6 p.m.



The Tour which is sponsored by General Motors and many local sponsors will leave Clare on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

