Back to the Bricks stops in Clare June 9

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Back to the Bricks 2017 Heritage Promo Tour, the 8th annual tour, will arrived in Clare, their first overnight stop, around 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

All roads lead “Back to the Bricks,” is the tour’s motto. It is one of America’s classic car events.

Each June the Back to the Bricks Annual Promo Tour provides an opportunity of adventure and camaraderie for hundreds of classic car owners. The six-day tour is designed to do two things: promote all Back to the Bricks events, especially the August “main event” car show held in downtown Flint, Michigan; and showcase each participating city’s unique features and foster economic development.

This year’s tour has been named the Heritage Promo Tour, with emphasis placed on the history and heritage of each Michigan city the tour visits. Routes have included parts of Ohio, Indiana, and a host of cities in Michigan with communities vying to be included.

The 2017 Tour iteniary is a departure from Flint on Friday, June 9th for Clare, MI with additional overnight stops in Big Rapids on June 10th, Muskegon on June 11, Coldwater on June 12, and Adrian, MI on June 13. The Tour will conclude with the End of the Road Luncheon and Party at Lasco Ford in Fenton, MI on June 14th.

Find out more at BackToTheBricks.org.