Bailey headed to prison for CSC

March 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

According to a late evening post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Jeffery Todd Bailey, 41, of Farwell was found guilty Wednesday of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree against a victim under 13 years old.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elisia Schwarz’s request that Bailey’s bond be revoked was granted and Bailey is currently lodged in the Clare County Jail pending a 9 a.m. April 9 sentencing date in 55th District Court by Judge Roy Mienk.

The conviction carries a mandatory 25-year minimum sentence.