Bailey headed to prison for CSC

March 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

According to a late evening post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Jeffery Todd Bailey, 41, of Farwell was found guilty Wednesday of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree against a victim under 13 years old.

Jeffery Todd Bailey

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elisia Schwarz’s request that Bailey’s bond be revoked was granted and Bailey is currently lodged in the Clare County Jail pending a 9 a.m. April 9 sentencing date in 55th District Court by Judge Roy Mienk.

The conviction carries a mandatory 25-year minimum sentence.

