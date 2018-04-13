Bailey sentenced to 25 to 50 years for CSC

April 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

According to a post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Jeffery Todd Bailey, 41, of Farwell was sentenced Monday to spend 25 to 50 years in prison

with credit for 44 days served for the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree against a victim under 13 years old.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elisia Schwarz’s request that Bailey’s bond be revoked after he was found guilty February 28th was granted and Bailey was lodged in the Clare County Jail pending until his sentencing Monday in 55th District Court by Judge Roy Mienk.

Bailey was also ordered to have lifetime GPS monitoring upon his release, ordered to pay $68 in state costs, a $130 crime victim rights fee, $300 in court costs, a $200 fine; and $700 for his court appointed attorney fee.