Baldridge home a total loss after Tuesday fire

March 29, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The East Ludington Drive home of Gerald (Peanut) Baldridge and his family was destroyed in a Tuesday morning fire.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, Clare Fire Department Chief Jim Chapman said. “Peanut had left just 15 to 20 minutes before it happened. His wife and children were out of town at the time of the blaze.

Chapman said the call came in at 8:58 a.m. from Seiter Electric, which is just left of the Baldridge home at 2643 East Ludington (Bus U.S. 10), and the department was on the scene at 9:04, arriving to find “heavy fire showing from the first floor windows and at the southeast corner of the building.”

He said one firefighter arrived even earlier. “One of our firefighters, Tim Sharrow, was passing by when he spotted the fire. He pulled in and kicked in the front door to see if anyone was inside the burning home.”

“He found the living room (on the south east side) fully engulfed,” Chapman added. “That’s where we believe the fire started.”

He added that the cause of the fire was not suspicious and that he believes the cause was electrical.

When firefighters arrived they were able to “knock down” the flames almost immediately. They spent the next two hours getting the blaze under control because it was burning between an old roof and a newer metal roof. “It’s very difficult to extinguish a fire when it gets in between the metal and old roof,” Chapman said. “You have to peel the metal away to get at the burning roof underneath.”

Chapman said the home is a total loss due to fire, smoke and water damage throughout the building.

No one was injured, Chapman added, and the home is insured.

Firefighters were on the scene for around four and a half hours in total, spending that last couple of hours on “salvage and overhaul and extinguishing hot spots.”

Clare FD was assisted at the scene by Surrey and Garfield Township Fire Departments, and by Harrison and Coleman Fire Departments.

“The Clare DPW (Department of Public Works) was a big help too,” Chapman said. “They came with a front end loader and moved snowbanks so we could use the Seiter Electric parking lot to get the trucks in closer to fight the fire.”