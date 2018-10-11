Bancroft arrested for bomb threat ‘joke’

October 11, 2018

A 63-year-old Harrison man, Richard Bancroft, is in jail after he threatened to have a bomb in his backpack at the Members First Credit Union in Hayes

Township Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the threat around 2 p.m. October 9th.

Bancroft was taken into custody and his backpack examined which did not reveal a bomb.

An Explosive K9 Unit was used to check the area around the credit union without finding any explosives.

He later apologized for the incident and told officers he was joking.

After a review of the police report and witness statements, Prosecutor Ambrozaitis determined that the ill-advised statement that Bancroft had made did not meet the legal requirements to support a charge of false bomb threat.

Bancroft was arraigned Wednesday, October 10th in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office including: weapons-dangerous weapons; weapons – carry with unlawful intent; disturbing the peace; and habitual offender – 3rd offense. The weapons consisted of a blackjack and a knife, PA Michelle Ambrozaitis said.

His bail was set at $50,000 cash surety – ten percent.

Bancroft remains lodged in the Clare County Jail. His next date in court is a probable cause conference scheduled for October 24, 2018, and a preliminary examination that is scheduled for October 31, 2018.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Mt. Pleasant Post and the Harrison Fire Department.

