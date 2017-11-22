Bargains galore this Saturday in Clare

Interested in a classic, quintessential holiday shopping experience? Shop small!

Just think: twinkling Christmas lights, sipping on hot cocoa and local shops offering one-of-a-kind gifts and favorite brands. The Clare area is a shopper’s destination for those looking for something—a gift that’s unique and given with love.

Clare area kicks off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday tomorrow!

The event takes place just a week before Clare’s annual Christmas festivities that will be held Saturday, December 2nd.

“If you are looking to save some money as you tackle that growing holiday shopping list, November 25 is the day to start checking off some items,” said Kelli Nicholas, “Clare Area Chamber of Commerce Success Coach. “Our shops and restaurants will be dressed in their holiday spirit offering specials, discounts and a chance to win a great gift basket overflowing with local products.”

The gift basket has gift cards for dinners and local items, fresh baked bread, a BOGO overnight stay, wine glasses, a cooler, candle warmer and much more.

Shoppers can find the Chamber’s “welcome table” in front of The Blind Tiger on Saturday for shopping guides, information on offers for that day and giveaways such as Shop Small® tote bags. Gift wrapping by donation from local non-profit groups will be available to customers in the Doherty Hotel with students from the Clare High School Multicultural Club in Downtown Clare and at ACE Hardware of Clare with Phi Theta Kappa from Mid Michigan Community College from 10am to 3pm.

Businesses that have their receipts shown at the wrapping stations will receive one entry per receipt into a drawing to win a free yearly Chamber membership.

A minimum purchase of $5 from any Clare store/restaurant entitles shoppers to an entry into a raffle, which will take place at the end of the event. Each purchase made that day equals one drawing entry. These receipts can be turned in at the Chamber’s welcome table, the gift wrapping station at the Doherty Hotel or at ACE Hardware.

The Small Business Administration reports that for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $68 stays in the community.

Nestled in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this event, founded by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to get out and shop at their local neighborhood stores.

Small businesses offer value in the form of their expertise, great service and small touches.

“There are lots of great Chamber members and other local businesses that would love to see you out shopping in their businesses on Saturday, November 25. Our businesses offer great ideas for teacher and hostess gifts as well as for all family members on your list. The sales include percentage off on purchases to free items with purchase and great deals on gift cards.” said Nicholas.

Many local businesses are participating in this event taking place from 10a.m. to 3p.m. this Saturday. As businesses become involved in the event, their promotions will be listed on the Clare Chamber website www.claremichigan.com and on the Facebook page.

For more information on Small Business Saturday®, and to see a map of businesses that accept American Express and have individually registered for this event, visit americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.

Clare businesses participating with special offers and great holiday deals this Saturday include ACE Hardware, Appletree Lane, Blind Tiger, Buccilli’s, Clare Antique Mall, Clare Hardware, Clare Electronics, Continental Home Centers, the Doherty Hotel, First Choice Office Outlet, Four Leaf Brewing, Grondins, Heart of Michigan Café, Herrick House, Hicks Jewelers, Kiefer Cleaning, Last Life Games, Mancinos, Maxwell’s Flowers, Millie’s Downtown, Pere Marquette & Antiques, Ray’s Bicycle Shop, Red Door Thrift Store, Stitches for Britches, Vintage Type, Willow Classic Ladies Apparel, Witbecks, and Wood’s Household.