Barrie named Clare’s ABC board chair

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

David Barrie is the new Advanced Battery Concepts Board of Directors Chairman. Barrie was added to the board and elected chair on February 10. He succeeds Ted Skinner, who served as chairman of the board for the past five years.

Skinner announced his decision to step down as chairman in January, but he will remain on the board of directors, a press release from Jill Ledger of Ledger and Woolf International Business Communications.

Barrie, the Principal of Barrie International LLC, has assisted ABC with technology licensing strategy to global battery manufacturers over that last two and a half years. His company provides strategic and operational consulting, principally in the area of mergers and acquisitions, to senior management of companies in the United States and abroad.

Dr. Edward Shaffer, Advanced Battery Concepts CEO & founder, said, “David brings a vast amount of experience to our team and has already demonstrated his abilities with the successful negotiation of our first two technology licenses to global battery manufacturers.”

He continued, “David has and does hold many significant positions including Chairman of the Board at MFRI Inc., Senior Executive Advisory Board member of Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company (“BGL”), an investment banking firm, Sitting Director on a private for-profit company, Director for several non-profit institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. In addition, David serves as an instructor for the Cornell Law School annual transactional law competition and has presented programs on best merger and acquisition practices to corporate executives. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Kenyon College and his Juris Doctor, Law, from Cornell University Law.”

Ledger said, “Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bi-polar lead-acid battery and develop and implement a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead-acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Centre in Michigan to broaden its technology portfolio.”