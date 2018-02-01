Bauer arrested for car theft

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 25-year-old Farwell man, Joel Bauer, was arrested last Friday for car theft.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department said around 11:51 a.m. deputies spotted a red GMC Sonoma pickup that had been reported stolen from a

Farwell residence driving north on Old State Avenue near Jefferson Road in Lincoln Township.

Deputies followed the vehicle to a driveway on Old State Avenue. Reportedly, Bauer, the driver of the vehicle, fled on foot into the woods, the release said.

A Clare County K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog was able to track, and locate the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.

Bauer was arraigned Monday in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis including unlawful driving away/stolen property – receiving and concealing $0 to $1,000; police officer – assault, resist, obstruct; habitual offender 4th offense; and breaking and entering – illegal entry.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash/ten percent.

Bauer remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.