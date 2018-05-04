Bauer pleads guilty to auto theft

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Joel Donovan Bauer, 25 of Farwell, arrested February 26th on charges of car theft, was sentenced to from three to 10 years in prison Monday by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk, according to a release from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

Bauer pled guilty to two felony counts of unlawful driving a vehicle away (each a five-year felony) and assaulting, obstructing or resisting a police officer as well as a habitual offender, third notification, which doubles the maximum penalty of a conviction.

On January 22 he had stolen a Subaru from Steve’s Auto Trim and Glass in Clare, Ambrozaitis said. That investigation was handled by Sgt. Greg Kolhoff of the Clare Police Department.

He abandoned that vehicle a short distance away from where a red GMC Sonoma was taken from a residence in Farwell on January 24th.

Information from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department said around 11:51 a.m. on February 26th, Clare County Deputy spotted the red GMC Sonoma pickup that had been reported stolen driving north on Old State Avenue near Jefferson Road in Lincoln Township.

Deputies followed the vehicle to a driveway on Old State Avenue. Reportedly, Bauer, the driver of the vehicle, fled on foot into the woods. Deputies chased Bauer through the woods.

A Clare County K-9 unit, Deputy Ryan Weakman and Jack, were called to the scene and the dog was able to track, and locate Bauer, who was also a parole absconder. He was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.

Ambrozaitis said Bauer was sentenced to prison for three to 10 years on both counts of auto theft and from two to four years for resisting officers. The sentences will run concurrent, however they will be consecutive to time he is ordered to serve for probation violation.

Bauer was not given any credit for the time served since his arrest because he was on parole. He was also assessed state fees, crime victim rights fees, court costs, fines and court-appointed attorney fees on all counts.