Beatty – back to prison

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Kenneth Lee Beatty, 37, on parole after serving time for an earlier home invasion and assault, is going back to prison after a jury found him guilty last month of first-degree home invasion and as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

According to an earlier release from the Prosecutor’s office, Beatty had crashed his vehicle before midnight on the 3rd of August last year and fled the scene on foot. He walked three miles to a home on Old State Avenue, where he kicked in the door and assaulted the homeowners and other occupants of the home. During the altercation he was shot by an occupant of the home who was armed. Beatty was charged after he recovered from his wound, and found guilty in a two-day trial March 14 and 15. The jury deliberated for just 20 minutes before finding him guilty.

He was sentenced Monday by Clare County Circuit Judge Thomas Evans to spend the next 18 to 32 years in prison. He will not get credit for time served on this latest sentence because he was on parole at the time of the offence. His 18-32 year sentence as a 4th habitual offender will be served concurrently with any sentence imposed for his parole violation, the Clare County Prosecutor’s office reported in a Facebook post.

Beatty was on parole after serving prison time for a 2nd degree home invasion five years ago. He was sentenced to a three to 15 year term in February of 2012 for that offense according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He had pled guilty to that offense and to a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was sentenced to three to ten years on the assault charge, MDOC records showed.

At his sentencing Monday Judge Evans also ordered Beatty to pay $7,997.33 in restitution; $68 in state costs; a $130 crime victim rights fee; $500 in court costs; a $500 fine; and $700 in court-appointed attorney fees, the post said.