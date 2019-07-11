Beaverton 10-year-old to compete on Food Network’s “Chopped”, Junior

July 11, 2019

Beaverton 10-year-old Sayde Woodruff will complete on the Food Network’s show ‘Chopped’, the junior version on Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m. Photo Courtesy of WNEM

Sayde Woodruff may only be ten years old, but the Beaverton youngster will be giving some of the chefs on the Junior version of the Food Network show ‘Chopped’ a “run for their money” next Tuesday, WNEM reported on Facebook.



Sayde has loved cooking for as long as she can remember and that passion led to her application and now the chance to use her culinary skills on the show.



She learned her craft from her family, WNEM reported, “one recipe at a time.”



Sayde’s favorites are comfort foods, and Italian dishes. She will be featuring a little of both her favorites when she prepares her lemon butter shrimp and cauliflower risotto on the Food Network episode which was recorded earlier.



She traveled to New York City earlier this year to record the competition against other young chefs who have to come up with dishes based on surprise basket of ingredients. She can’t say much but did tell WNEM that she has been practicing her autograph.



Sayde loves to cook but it isn’t her choice for a career. She said she wants to be a teacher or an interior designer.



Don’t miss Sayde’s apprearance on “Chopped Junior,” Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

