Beaverton man arrested

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Martin Scott Cooper, 49, of Beaverton is facing embezzlement charges from a local non-profit organization.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the organization and asked to investigate the embezzlement of over $34,000 over a 17 month period by Cooper. The investigation was conducted and a warrant was issued for Cooper. Cooper had agreed to turn himself in on the warrant and when he failed to do so, Deputies had to locate him in the City of Beaverton.

Cooper was arrested September 19 on the outstanding warrant, and arraigned in 80th District Court. His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety/ten percent.