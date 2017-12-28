Beaverton man faces murder charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tre Alan Friend is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Friend, 21, of Beaverton has been charged with three counts in connection with a shooting in Gladwin County’s Hay Township last Friday.

A Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office release said deputies were called to a residence on Hay road around 7:30 p.m. December 22, responding to a report of a gunshot and that someone had been shot.

Officer arrived at the scene and found Friend who was later identified as the shooter.

Another person was found lying at the end of a driveway who was dead. He was identified as Blake Vansnepson, 27, a local resident.

Officers said there was a disagreement between the two men that led to the shooting.

A potential witness that had left the scene was located, and deputies secured the scene.

At his arraignment in 80th District Court of Gladwin, Friend was charged with Open Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearms.

The investigation is still ongoing, the release said.