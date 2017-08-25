Benefit for Kami Evola

A Spaghetti Dinner Fund Raiser will be held August 26 beginning at 2 p.m. to raise money to help Kami Evola with medical and personal bills already building due to her recent illness.

Kami was diagnosed with aHUS (atypical Hemoloytic Uremic Syndrome).

This is a very rare life-threatening genetic disease that can damage vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, and brain.

Kami has already spent three weeks at Midland Hospital and a week at the University Of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.

She is home to follow up with her doctors here to start chemo treatments and to figure out a long term treatment plan.

She has a long road ahead of her and any and all help would be appreciated.

The all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday will include salad, dinner rolls and a dessert.

There will also be an auction, bake sale, 50/50 drawings and raffles.

Please join us and show your support for Kami!

For more information, contact Lisa Adams at (989) 289-5288 or Deb Fulk at (989) 289-6267.