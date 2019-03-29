Best New Group, LANCO to headline fair

March 29, 2019

This year’s Clare County Fair, set for July 22nd through the 27th, will be bringing a real treat with two extra special Concerts.

The Country-Rock band LANCO, which stands for Lancaster & Company, is one of the winners in three categories named ahead of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, which takes place Sunday, April 7th in Las Vegas.

Taking home the respective trophies for New Male Vocalist, New Female Vocalist and New Group/Duo are performers Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde

and LANCO, who will all perform on the show.

LANCO was formed in 2013. The quintet performs feel-good country anthems tinged with classic rock and blues edges. Their song Greatest Love Story was the theme for the Netflix series The Ranch, and was one of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top Ten. They were also nominated for Vocal Group of the year by ACM Awards.

They have just released their new single “Rival,” for their upcoming album.

The Oak Ridge Boys, who were featured at the fair in 1993, will be returning to Clare County for a July 26th performance. Add to that the July 25th concert by LANCO, and you have music for all ages.

The Oak Ridge Boys are an American country and gospel quartet. Founded in the 1940s, they were popular for southern gospel until the mid-1970s when they changed their image and concentrated on country music. There most popular hits include Bobbie Sue; Elvira and American Made.

Tickets are available at www.startickets.com.

There are more great events at the Clare County Fair during the last full week of July. The midway will be by the Skerbeck Family with two free performances on the midway daily by Bruno’s Bengal Tigers will have two free performances on the midway daily and Gizmo the Robot will be on hand every day.

There will be 4H animals and projects, and award winners on display, competitions, 4H animal auctions and a full week of grandstand events and shows including the Super Kicker Rodeo, the USA Demolition Derby, Harness Racing and a Mud Bog. For grandstand event tickets or information about this year’s fair, call the Clare County Fair Office at 989-539-9011 or see their website at http://www.clarecountyfair.org/grandstand-events.html.