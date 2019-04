Best to create life size conductor for Depot

April 11, 2019

The depot will have a new addition this fall thanks to a donation from the Clare County Arts Council. Local artist Jeff Best will create this life-size vintage train conductor that will stand in front of the depot holding a lantern that will be lit at night. Jeff is also donating much of his labor to this project. We are very grateful to the Art’s Council and to Jeff Best for making this a reality. .

