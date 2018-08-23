Best Unveils New Sculpture In Art Alley

August 23, 2018

On Thursday, July 26 from 6-8 the installation of the Flying Geese Sculpture will take place in Art Alley behind the 515 Gallery and Cops and Doughnuts on McEwan ST. in downtown Clare. This is the evening of the Old 27 Car Tour. The wire sculpture is titled “Residence Clare” by local artist Jeff Best. You may have seen his magnificent horse sculpture previously displayed at the 515 Gallery.

In July, Jeff lectured on wire sculpting at the 515. The remainder of the evening became a workshop where guests learned to create their own mini goose sculpture. Earlier in August a soft opening was held. These events all led up to the grand finale of the unveiling taking place on Thursday along with the car tour.

The Clare Chamber of Commerce applied and received an “Artist in Residence” grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Instead of doing a nationwide search for an artist they got permission to bestow the grant to our local artist, Jeff Best. In 2017 Jeff was recognized for being in the top 20 at Art Prize in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His work has been exhibited in many parts of the USA.

Art Alley boasts a ceramic wall, painted murals, a garden, a portrait mural created by selfies transferred to tiles, a painted bakery display using old tin pans, and sometimes a music display. The wire sculpture will be a welcome addition.