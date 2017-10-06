Best’s art good enough for Round 2

Grand Rapids ArtPrize, the world’s largest annual public art event, announced first round public’s top picks for the ninth annual event.

Clare’s artist Jeff Best with his barbwire horse sculpture was elevated by popular vote to the top 5 pieces in 3-D, and moves on to the second round of voting with the chance of winning over $200,000 in cash prizes.

His incredible piece, “The Salvere Hitch”, is located at the Amway Grand Plaza, downtown Grand Rapids. Round 2 Voting runs through October 5 at 11:59 pm. and winners will be announced at the Ninth Annual ArtPrize Awards Ceremony, on October 6, 2017.

Make your way to Grand Rapids ArtPrize this week, or if you have already visited & voted, you can now vote from anywhere in the world until the final deadline.