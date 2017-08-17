Big Brothers Big Sisters New Sister Match

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Michigan is excited to celebrate their newest match with Big Sister Sarah Priebe and her Little Sister Dyanne! Sarah and Dyanne are looking forward to exploring a variety of activities while developing their friendship.



It only takes four hours a month to change the life of a child. If you would like to know more about getting involved in our program and Starting Something Big, please call us at (989) 386-9304, email info@midmichiganbbbs.org, or message us on Facebook!