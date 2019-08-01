Big Ray headlines Art Alley blues

Big Ray & the Motor City Kings will be playing at the Clare Art Alley Blues event on August 10th.

Clare Art Alley Blues – Brats & Brews will be held Saturday August 10th, 2019 4pm – 10pm.



Local Clare Area Businesses will sponsor the fifth year of “Big Ray and The Motor City Kings” along with “The Real Deal – Blues you Can’t Refuse” and new this year “Detroit Trouble.”



Bring your seat and enjoy an evening of great Free entertainment in the ever popular Downtown Clare Art Alley.



Located in the alley or within one block are 10 Food & Drink options. So plan an evening in Clare, Michigan. Wander the streets and enjoy a cold beverage, meal, desserts and artwork.

